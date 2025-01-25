KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that the tender for Johor Baru Light Rail Transit (LRT) project has not been opened yet.

“Not yet,” he told reporters today when asked if the tender had been issued.

Earlier this week, local daily The Edge reported that EPE Power Corp Bhd, is among the potential bidders for the proposed Johor Bahru LRT project.

EPE Power is a private holding company with businesses in distributing switchgears and transformers owned by businessman and politician Datuk Seri Erwan Mohd Tahir.

The daily also reported that the other party bidding for the Johor Bahru LRT project is a consortium comprising LBS Bina Group Bhd, Nylex (M) Berhad (a subsidiary of Ancom Nylex Berhad), Theta Edge Berhad, Sinar Bina Infra Sdn Bhd, and BTS Group Holdings PCL.

The consortium mooted developing a 11.3km LRT line between the Bukit Chagar station — where it would interchange with the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) — and Taman Tasek on the western side of the city.

Previously, it was reported that Lion Pacific was initially understood to be part of a consortium comprising YTL Power International Bhd, SIPP Rail Sdn Bhd and Mobilus Sdn Bhd proposing a competing automated rapid transit (ART) system for the project.

The Johor state government previously said it was finalising the details of a complete local transportation network in with the ministry to complement the RTS, which is scheduled to begin in January 2027.