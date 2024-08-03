JOHOR BARU, Aug 3 — With the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link due to be operational in 2027, several local observers said the city needs to support this with a comprehensive public transportation plan.

Speaking to Malay Mail, they said an efficient system is badly needed, with South Johor Small and Medium Enterprise Association adviser Teh Kee Sin saying the traffic would become unbearable really soon otherwise.

“A comprehensive public transportation system must start immediately to prepare for the additional influx of incoming passengers by 2027, as well as outgoing passengers for the entire south Johor.

“The existing situation is already considered bad and the public has not seen any major changes to the city’s current public transportation plans,” he said when contacted recently.

Teh, who is an active social media commentator on Johor Baru’s development, was responding to heavier traffic that is expected once the RTS Link connects Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru to Woodlands in Singapore by rail.

Teh said the RTS Link will not benefit anyone if the city does not have an efficient means of public transportation to support it.

“As such we also need other modes of public transportation to ease Johor Baru’s growing traffic congestion woes as the present situation does not look promising.

“In the past, Johor Baru’s traffic congestion was normally restricted during peak hours, but at present the city is congested throughout the day and this has become the accepted norm,” he said, adding that the authorities still have time to tackle the problems, but needed to act immediately.

The RTS Link that is scheduled for completion by end 2026 and expected to start on January 1, 2027.

Once operational, the RTS Link is able to transport 10,000 passengers per hour and per direction, where a high volume of people traveling between Johor and Singapore is forecasted on a daily basis.

Teh pointed out that Johor Baru’s population alone stands at 1.5 million, and this does not include the neighbouring districts and those from Singapore who are expected to travel via the RTS Link in less than three years time.

Proponents of public transport have touted it as the best solution to mitigate urban traffic congestions in Johor Baru, aiming to reduce environmental pollution, alleviate traffic congestion and decrease costs.

According to Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Civil Engineering Faculty’s Sitti Asmah Hassan, Johor Baru has several potential solutions where enhancing public transportation is a key focus, with the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) as promising alternatives to address the current traffic congestion.

“These systems are expected to significantly alleviate congestion by offering better connectivity for urban mobility.

“LRT can accommodate high-demand routes with its larger capacity, while ART, although having a slightly lower capacity than LRT, offers a cost-effective solution that combines the quality of LRT, such as speed and efficiency,” the associate professor said when contacted by Malay Mail.

In May, the Johor state government was hopeful of having an ART system in Johor Baru, instead of the earlier proposal of a LRT line.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the LRT would cost an estimated RM16.7 billion, while the ART would cost only RM7 billion.

However, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia Industry Centre of Excellence for Railway head Nor Aziati Abdul Hamid said that an LRT system would offer several advantages over ART such as its high capacity and reducing congestion points.

The associate professor added that by integrating LRT and other public transport modes with door-to-door information services, passengers can make informed choices, contributing to a more efficient and less congested transportation system in the region.

“Door-to-door information and improved public transport (including a potential LRT system) can contribute to reducing traffic congestion in Johor Baru and surrounding areas,” she said.

Despite the benefits that an LRT system has for Johor Baru, Nor Aziati said a multi-pronged approach is likely needed, including potential road improvements and promoting alternative modes of transport like cycling and walking.

On the other hand, Teh cautioned that time is running out for the authorities to quickly adopt a commuter rail system.

He said the more the decision is delayed, it will be costlier for the state government over time.

“Irrespective if its LRT or ART, the state government needs to act immediately to build it.

“An efficient commuter rail system is urgently needed to be in time before the RTS is operational in 2027,” he said.

Teh also highlighted a recent concern on the weekend traffic congestion along Johor’s North-South Expressway (NSE) that is operated by PLUS Malaysia Bhd.

He said on most weekends the traffic volume on the expressway has been rising with traffic congestions reported along several stretches of the NSE in Johor.

“The southbound bumper-to-bumper traffic from Tangkak to Yong Peng on most weekends is a common occurrence. This actually doubles the travel time needed,” he said.

Teh said there is a proposal to widen the expressway from Senai to Simpang Renggam, but it is feared that this will only create a large bottleneck for the area.

“In a way this may derail any objectives, affect the economy and tourism.

“The only way is to widen and expand the entire NSE from Johor Baru to Melaka that spans to more then 200km in length,” he said, adding that the authorities need to look at the public’s needs at a macro level.

In May, Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources committee chairman Lee Ting Han said that for the elevated ART, the state government would be using the existing alignment of the Iskandar Malaysia Bus Rapid Transit (IMBRT) project announced in 2018, which uses dedicated busways to cover major catchment areas.

The co-chairman of the Johor high-impact transportation project committee said the state government feels that if the IMBRT is continued with a dedicated bus lane, it will be competing with the existing road users and may not achieve the desired outcome.

“So, we are proposing an elevated ART that follows the IMBRT alignment as the land acquisition along the routes has been done partially.

“Once we receive the federal approvals, we can start work as soon as possible because the clock is ticking,” Lee reportedly said.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Johor state government was looking at several plans to help ease traffic congestion around Johor Baru and for the expected increase in travellers via the RTS Link in 2027.

Besides a commuter rail system, the short-term measures were enhancing the public bus network through park and ride initiatives.

The proposal will offer the public to park at locations outside the city limits where there will be buses to bring them into the city centre.