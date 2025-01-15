REMBAU, Jan 15 — Three people were killed in a lorry and three-car collision at KM 226.5 northbound on the PLUS Highway Senawang–Ayer Keroh, early this morning.

Rembau District police chief, Supt Shaik Abd Kadar Shaik Mohamed, said in the accident at 5.40 am, the 73-year-old lorry driver and his 44-year-old Bangladeshi assistant died of severe head injuries at the scene.

A 21-year-old male college student, who was a passenger in a Honda, succumbed to his injuries at Rembau Hospital.

Five other victims, traveling in the other cars, sustained severe injuries, while one had minor injuries, and two others were unharmed.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the lorry, carrying soil and plants, was traveling in the left lane from Ayer Keroh, Melaka, heading towards Senawang.

“The vehicle lost control, collided with the guardrail, and then veered to the left. The Honda driver, who was in the right lane behind, was unable to avoid the lorry and crashed into it.

“The BMW and Toyota Vios drivers following behind couldn’t avoid the crash, resulting in a chain collision,” he said in a statement today.

“The Honda driver and passengers, as well as the BMW driver, sustained severe injuries,” he added, noting that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama