SHAH ALAM, Jan 12 (Bernama) -- The police have arrested a babysitter at a childcare centre who is believed to be involved in the death of a four-month-old baby boy last Jan 3.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Akmalrizal Radzi said the babysitter, a local woman in her 30s, had been released on police bail after the police recorded her statement.

“We are now waiting for instructions from the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, he was reported to have said that an initial investigation by the police found that there was an element of negligence in the case where the babysitter was found to have left the victim without proper monitoring for a long time.

The centre had been ordered to close operation by the Selangor Social Welfare Department (JKM)last Tuesday (Jan 7). — Bernama