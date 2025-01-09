KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz today urged more South-east Asian countries to consider joining Brics, saying the move could enhance Asean’s reach beyond the region.

Malaysia is currently a partner to the informal intergovernmental organisation of five major emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — which is growing after Indonesia became its latest member.

Speaking at a forum attended by Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) business leaders here, Zafrul highlighted that how other Asean countries evaluate Brics membership or partnership will likely shape the region’s economic growth and resilience.

“Could closer ties between Brics and Asean be mutually beneficial to both blocs? Some may argue that Brics lacks the cohesion necessary or long-term stability without a unifying force,” the minister said as a closing remark of the Asean Economic Leader conference here.

“However, Asean’s 50-year track record is as a real-time case study of how political and economic diversity can coexist while fostering peace and prosperity. So, having more Asean countries join Brics could help scale Asean’s positive experience beyond South-east Asia,” he added.

Currently, only four Asean members have shown significant interest in working with Brics.

Thailand and Vietnam are the other “partners” of the organisation, which has been promoted as an alternative to Western economic dominance.

MORE TO COME