KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — A dog has been reported dead, believed to have been shot with an arrow by a worker simply for entering another lane at a farm in Selama, Perak on December 22.

The president of the Malaysian Animal Strays Association (SAFM), R Kalaivanan, said that the dog, known as Kutty, sustained severe injuries before dying as a result of the cruel act, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

He said that SAFM condemns the cruelty and such actions should not be allowed to continue.

“This cruelty challenges the fundamental principles of humanity and clearly violates the law under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

“SAFM hopes witnesses will come forward to provide statements and assist in the investigation.

“An official report can be made at the nearest police station, while complaints to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) are also necessary to initiate an official investigation into the perpetrator,” he said in a statement today.

He added that witness testimony is crucial in ensuring appropriate action is taken against those responsible.

Kalaivanan also urged the police and DVS to investigate the case.

“We demand full enforcement of Section 30 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which provides for severe penalties against animal cruelty perpetrators.

“This section states that those found guilty may face a fine of up to RM100,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

“Animal cruelty is still rampant despite various awareness campaigns.

“It is time we strengthen the laws and ensure stricter and more effective enforcement,” he said.