KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The police are investigating PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang over his alleged statement regarding the Batu Puteh issue, which could potentially cause public unrest.



Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation was initiated following a report lodged on Monday about the statement posted on Abdul Hadi’s X account.





“A detailed investigation is underway, and the case is being probed under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he told Bernama.Razarudin added that Abdul Hadi would be called in soon to have his statement recorded to assist in the investigation.On May 23, 2008, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Singapore has sovereignty over Batu Puteh, while Middle Rocks, located less than one kilometre from the island, belongs to Malaysia.The ICJ also decided that the ownership of South Ledge, approximately four kilometres from Batu Puteh, would be determined based on the delimitation of territorial waters. — Bernama