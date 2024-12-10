PUTRAJAYA, Dec 10 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today dismissed the findings in the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge that accused him of crime.

He alleged that the RCI was held to target him, and put all the blame on him for the loss of Malaysia’s claim over the island.

“All the Cabinet members then were briefed at the time.

“If I’m being called as witness, then the Cabinet members at the time should be called in as witnesses too.

“Well they can’t charge the entire Cabinet, so it seems like they are trying come for me alone,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference today at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

MORE TO COME

