KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Kelantan state government has issued a warning about a potential second wave of floods starting Wednesday, December 4.

“Caution! Kelantan has been forecasted to face a second wave of floods on December 4,” the state government announced in a social media post today, according to a report by The Star.

As of 4pm today, over 150,000 individuals nationwide have already been displaced due to severe floods affecting 39 districts across ten states.

Kelantan has been the hardest hit, with 96,657 evacuees.

Temporary relief centres have been set up in various locations to shelter the 150,832 evacuees, comprising 44,336 families.

In an earlier report, two men have reportedly drowned in separate incidents in the Machang area, bringing the total number of flood-related deaths in Kelantan to five.

Kelantan accounts for the majority of displaced individuals, followed by Terengganu with 41,788, Kedah with 8,427, and other states including Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Johor, Melaka and Perlis.

Authorities have established 672 temporary relief centres nationwide to manage the flood crisis.

Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to remain vigilant and heed official directives to ensure their safety.