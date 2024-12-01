KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — A total of 281 locations nationwide have been affected by various disasters due to the ongoing monsoon season, with the highest number of incidents recorded in Terengganu, at 131 locations.

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this was based on the report from the Disaster Operations Room as of 2pm today.

Kelantan recorded 102 affected locations, followed by Kedah (39), Negeri Sembilan (three), Selangor (three), Pahang (two), and Perak (one).

“Out of the 281 affected locations, 87 involve federal roads, and 194 involve state roads. The cases include 231 floods, 20 flash floods, 14 landslides, nine collapsed roads, and seven sunken roads.

“I urge all parties to be cautious and always adhere to instructions from the authorities for everyone’s safety,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In another post, Nanta emphasised that it is critical to complete the construction of the Simpang Pulai-Gua Musang-Kuala Berang Road, Package 8, from Kampung Jeneris to Kuala Telemong Phase 2 and 3 in Hulu Terengganu on schedule for the safety and comfort of residents and road users.

The project, costing over RM160 million, involves the construction of a new single-lane, two-way road stretching 15.75 km, two new bridges, one additional small bridge, and drainage systems on both sides of the road. It is expected to be completed by Oct 23, 2026.

“Most importantly, the construction of the road and bridges is aimed at ensuring that road access here will no longer be disrupted during the monsoon season in the future,” he said.

Nanta explained that the recent rainy season has disrupted the smooth progress of the project, as the construction site is situated in a water catchment area. Flooding in certain areas has hindered soil treatment work, due to the high water levels. — Bernama