KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Two men have drowned in separate incidents in the Machang area, bringing the total number of flood-related deaths in Kelantan to five.

Kelantan Police Chief, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, confirmed the victims were both elderly men, aged 72 and 78, who had been checking on their livestock at different locations — Kampung Kuala Sat and Gelung Gajah.

“The first incident involved a 72-year-old man in Kampung Kuala Sat, who was checking on his cattle in a drain before being found drowned by family members at 8am today.

“The second case involved a 78-year-old man in Kampung Gelang Gajah, who drowned while checking on his goats at a raft shelter near his home,” Mohd Yusoff said in a press conference today, as reported by Buletin TV3.

He added that authorities had advised both families to evacuate to a temporary shelter, but they declined, citing concerns over their livestock.

“We urge the public, particularly those in flood-prone areas, to follow authorities’ instructions for their safety,” he added.

Yesterday, a one-year-old child drowned after falling into floodwaters at home in Tumpat.

Earlier this week, two men, aged 33 and 64, drowned in separate incidents in Pasir Puteh and Machang respectively.