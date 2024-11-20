KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — A 17-year-old Form 5 student has been banned from holding a driving licence for five years after crashing his motorcycle into a policeman’s bike while riding against traffic, a court in Seremban ruled.

Magistrate Nurul Azuin Mohd Talhah also sentenced him to a one-year good behaviour bond with a RM1,000 deposit.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Pusppa prosecuted the case, which saw the teenager plead guilty to the offence on September 12, The Star reported.

The teenager was charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless riding and riding against traffic on the Kajang-Seremban Expressway at around 2am on July 28.

The crash involved 36-year-old Corporal Mohamed Allif Adi, who was conducting a traffic operation with his team at the time.

Corporal Mohamed Allif Adi sustained serious injuries in the incident.