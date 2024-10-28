KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The government has announced a toll exemption for the Deepavali holiday, which will begin at 12:01am on October 29 until 11:59pm on October 30.

According to Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Lingi, the exemption applies to all Class 1 private vehicles across Malaysian toll plazas, except at the Sultan Iskandar Building on the North-South Expressway and Tanjung Kupang on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

“The initiative, anticipated to cost the government RM38 million, will be covered by compensating toll concessionaires,” he said in a statement today.

“This toll exemption is aligned with the MADANI principles of well-being and compassion, providing financial relief and encouraging harmonious celebrations across Malaysia’s diverse communities.”

The minister wished Malaysians a happy Deepavali, and urged drivers to exercise caution, adhere to traffic rules, and take necessary breaks to ensure a safe journey.

Hindus in Malaysia will celebrate the festival of lights this Thursday.