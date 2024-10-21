SHAH ALAM, Oct 21 — Three vehicles caught fire after a collision at Kilometre 4.4 of the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) from Setia Alam to Shah Alam here this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said two sedan cars and a four-wheel drive vehicle were involved in the collision, in which all three drivers sustained injuries.

The department received a call about the collision and fire at 3.38pm and five firefighters with a fire rescue tender were mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the site 15 minutes later, they found the three vehicles on fire, with both sedan cars completely gutted while the four-wheel drive vehicle was 50 per cent burnt.

“The drivers were sent to the hospital before the firefighters arrived and their personal details and injuries have yet to be determined,” he said in a statement here today.

Firefighters took over an hour to put out the fire, with operations ending at 5.20pm. — Bernama