JASIN, Oct 15 — The heavy rainfall over the past two days and the phenomenon of high tides have been contributing factors to the flooding in several areas in Jasin yesterday, according to a senior state executive councillor.

Datuk Rais Yasin, who is in charge of housing, local government, drainage, climate change and disaster management, said the Melaka Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has been monitoring the causes of the floods.

“We have been informed by the relevant agencies that this situation is due to a combination of high tides and heavy rainfall, which caused river water to overflow, submerging several residential areas.

“The state government, together with the relevant departments and agencies, will take both short- and long-term measures to address the flooding issue and prevent it from worsening,” he told reporters in Merlimau yesterday.

Earlier, he visited the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dang Anum and inspected affected areas in Kampung Kilang Berapi.

Rais said the authorities will also ensure that all the needs and welfare of those placed in PPS are well taken care of.

“We also thank the Royal Malaysia Police for taking the initiative to open a counter at the PPS to facilitate family heads in filing reports regarding the flooding of their homes,” he said.

The number of flood victims in Jasin dropped to 238 people from 79 families as of 4 pm, compared to 275 victims from 77 families at noon yesterday.

The Melaka State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said all the victims have been placed in five PPS in the district, namely SMK Dang Anum, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Serkam Darat, SK Tedong, SK Merlimau and SMK Dato Abdul Rahman Ya’kob. — Bernama