KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied recent allegations published by a local and international news portal claiming that it received instructions from certain parties to cease investigations into specific individuals involved in a company’s share purchases.

In a statement released today, the MACC described the reports as inaccurate and lacking credibility.

The commission emphasised that all enforcement actions are carried out “without fear or favour,” ensuring that there is no external interference.

They reiterated their commitment to fairness and impartiality, adhering strictly to the principles of sovereignty and the rule of law.

The MACC expressed concern that such unfounded allegations are designed to create a negative perception of the commission.

“These claims represent baseless and irresponsible accusations intended to undermine our integrity,” the statement read.

The MACC highlighted that investigations are not initiated arbitrarily; each case follows established standard operating procedures (SOPs) and is based on solid evidence.

The commission is monitored by five independent oversight bodies to ensure transparency and accountability, the statement said.

In light of ongoing investigations into corruption and embezzlement cases, the MACC stressed that it will not yield to pressure from any parties attempting to distract from these serious issues.

The commission urges the public to remain vigilant and not to be misled by any allegations linking the MACC to the interests of specific individuals or groups.

They called for the public to avoid speculation regarding these matters, stating that issues of corruption and abuse of power should never be compromised.

As the MACC continues its vital work in upholding integrity and accountability, it reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to combating corruption in Malaysia.