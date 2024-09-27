KLANG, Sept 27 — Celebrity preacher Azman Syah Alias, better known as PU Azman, was sent to Kajang Prison today to begin his 24-year prison sentence after the court dismissed his bid to stay the execution of the punishment.

Judge Noridah Adam dismissed the application after finding that there were no special circumstances that would warrant the stay.

Earlier, she sentenced Azman Syah to 24 years jail and two strokes of the cane after finding him guilty on two counts of physical sexual assault on a 17-year-old boy.

Azman Syah, clad in a blue kurta, nodded in understanding after being asked by Noridah if he understood the court’s decision.

In the application for the stay, his lawyer, Mohamad Zahid Ahmad said that his client had never been convicted of any criminal offence and that this case was his first.

“The chances of the accused engaging in criminal activities while awaiting the appeal are minimal. Enforcing the sentence now would hinder our ability to prepare the defence for the other charges against him,” said the lawyer.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Nurul ‘Izzati Mohamad said there are no special and extraordinary circumstances for the court to allow the application.

Azman Syah, 43, was charged with two counts of committing physical sexual assault on a 17-year-old boy at a homestay in Kampung Sungai Udang, here, at 12.15am and 1am on February 20 and June 29, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

When approached by reporters after the proceedings, Mohamad Zahid said they would file an appeal at the High Court here soon. — Bernama