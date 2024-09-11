KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Ex-research worker Muhammed Yusoff Rawther was arrested last Friday for gun and drug possession, according to his lawyer who alleged that the former was framed.

Lawyer Rafique Rashid claimed that two pistols and 305g of cannabis allegedly recovered from Muhammed Yusoff did not belong to the latter.

“The urine drug test was also negative. Yusoff has also said in his recorded statement that the guns and drugs were planted in his car by enemies,” the lawyer said in a statement.

The lawyer said Yusoff has named these “enemies” to the police as well as detailed their purported connections to unnamed political leaders.

Rafique said the police also have been asked to allow Yusoff to lodge a report and formalise these allegations, and to investigate them in earnest.

He added that Yussof has been remanded since his arrest under the Dangerous Drugs Act and Firearms Act.

In 2019, Yussof accused Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, now the prime minister, of sexual misconduct, eventually suing the latter in 2021.

Today, Rafique expressed concern over his client’s safety, after pointing out that the lawsuit was still ongoing.