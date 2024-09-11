KOTA KINABALU, Sept 11 – A jogger in her 30s was attacked this morning by a group of otters while exercising at Perdana Park in Tanjung Aru.

Mariasella Harun sustained injuries across her entire body and was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment. Two other joggers who attempted to assist her were also attacked by the otters.

A regular at the park, Mariasella arrived around 6.10am and began her jog on the track, which is situated next to the state library, residential area, and a golf course.

“Suddenly, I saw something emerging from the drain next to KGC. At first, I thought it was a cart, but the creature jumped out and bit me while I was running, and there were many of them.

“I could not even stand up when it happened,” she said. KGC refers to the Kinabalu Golf Club.

Mariasella estimated that the struggle lasted about five to ten minutes. During this time, two other joggers in the park came to her aid but were also attacked.

A family of otters—comprising six adults and two cubs—has occasionally been seen at the park, where they are known to hunt for fish in the lake.

Roland Niun, director of the Sabah Wildlife Department, stated that while otter sightings are common in Sabah, this incident marks the first recorded attack on a human.

“We received reports of the incident and were informed that the otters had entered through a damaged part of the gate, which has now been repaired,” he said.

The otters typically visit the park in the mornings and evenings but otherwise leave the area, which is popular with families and joggers.

“They inhabit the surrounding areas with abundant water sources—swamps, drains, and ditches,” he added.

The park’s proximity to the beach and a golf course also provides fishing opportunities for the otters. As they are often found near water, otters can be protective of their dens.

Niun urged the public not to feed or approach the animals. “Otters generally avoid humans, and their perceived cuteness might lead some to mistakenly believe they are friendly and tame,” he cautioned.

“Although there are reports of otters being domesticated in other parts of the state, it is not advisable to approach them, as they can bite when provoked.

“In this case, the family of otters might have seen the victim as a threat to their cubs and reacted defensively,” he explained.