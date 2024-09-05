PUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry is conducting an internal investigation and will file a police report into the leak of a Diplomatic Note from China’s Foreign Ministry to the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing in February.

In a statement, the ministry said the note was published in an article by a Filipino media portal on August 29.

“The ministry views the leak of this document, which constitutes an official communication channel between the two countries, with grave concern.

“In this context, the ministry is conducting an internal investigation into this breach of classified information. The ministry will also file a police report to enable an investigation by the relevant authorities to be undertaken promptly,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said Malaysia and China share close and active bilateral relations, as both countries are Comprehensive Strategic Partners and continually initiate new efforts to further elevate this partnership to even greater heights.

On South China Sea, the statement stated that both countries have expressed commitment and determination to resolve any issues peacefully through consultations and dialogue using existing platforms and diplomatic channels, without recourse to disputes or violence.

“Malaysia’s stance on the South China Sea remains unchanged.

“Malaysia will continue to defend its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and interests in its maritime areas based on the 1979 Malaysia Map. This approach aligns with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982,” the statement read.

In its efforts to maintain the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability, and trade, the ministry said Malaysia will continue to prioritise diplomatic engagement with other countries, including China.

“This is in line with the provisions of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), which emphasises the resolution of disputes by peaceful means and the avoidance of threats or use of force,” read the statement.

It noted that Malaysia remains committed to the negotiations between ASEAN member states and China to finalise a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with the provisions of UNCLOS 1982.

As of August, Malaysia and China are co-chairs for a three-year period of the Aseanand China meetings concerning the implementation of the DOC and negotiations to finalise the COC. — Bernama