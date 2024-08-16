KOTA BHARU, Aug 16 — Two college students were killed in a three-vehicle collision, early this morning at Jalan Pasir Pekan, Tumpat.

Tumpat district police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said the accident occurred at 1.20 am, and involved Pengkalan Chepa Vocational College students, Mohammad Ameer Haziq Noor Ariff Irwantoo and Muhammad Aqil Zulaini, both 18.

He said the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Tumpat district police headquarters received a report about the incident, involving three vehicles. Investigations revealed that a Honda BR-V, driven by a local man in his 50s, was travelling from Kota Bharu to Pasir Pekan.

Upon arriving at the scene, it was found that two motorcycles, each ridden by one of the victims, had made a U-turn on the main road, to return to Kota Bharu.

“The driver of the BR-V failed to avoid the motorcycles and struck the two riders, causing both victims to fall and die at the scene of the accident,” he said in a statement, today.

He added that an investigation file has been opened under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and anyone with information about the accident is urged to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Meanwhile, in JERANTUT, a factory worker and his nine-year-old stepson were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car, at KM6 Jalan Kampung Pulau Mansok-Jerantut, near Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pulau Mansok.

Jerantut district police chief Supt Zukri Muhammad said that the accident occurred at 6.30 am, resulting in the deaths of Mohammad Adam, 39, a Bangladeshi national, and his stepson, Muhamad Faiq Aqwa Abdullah, nine.

He explained that Mohammad Adam was riding a Honda motorcycle on his way to drop his stepson off at SK Perian, while the driver of a Perodua Axia car was traveling towards Batu Embun.

“At the scene, the victim attempted to avoid a pothole on the left side of the road by swerving right, and accidentally entered the opposite lane, resulting in a collision with the oncoming Axia,” he said in a statement, today.

He added that as a result of the collision, the car, driven by a 41-year-old woman, who was travelling with her five-year-old son, skidded to the right and fell into a ravine. Fortunately, both sustained only minor injuries.

Zukri said that the remains of the deceased were taken to hospital for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama