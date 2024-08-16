SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 16 — The police have arrested eight men, in their 20s to 30s, to assist in the investigation over yesterday’s incident in Bedong which resulted in the death of a car washer and injuries to a security guard.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said all the suspects were arrested in the Sungai Petani town area and were now on remand.

He said six of them were on remand for seven days from today to assist the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code into the death of the car washer.

The other two suspects are on remand for four days to facilitate an investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt to the security guard, he said in a statement here today.

Based on earlier reports, the car washer and security guard were attacked by a group of individuals.

The two victims, both in their 20s, reportedly suffered injuries due to slash wounds on the head and body and were taken to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH).

However, the car washer died on the way to the hospital. — Bernama