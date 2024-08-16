KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A car wash worker was killed, and a security guard was severely injured from slash wounds from a machete in two separate attacks by five suspects in Bedong, Kedah early this morning.

The incident, which occurred around 2am, involved both victims, who are in their late 20s, being attacked with machetes by all the suspects at two separate locations 2.7 kilometres apart, according to Utusan Malaysia in a report published today.

Kuala Muda district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said three of the five suspects were arrested, adding that the attack began at an empty lot at the junction to Kampung Toh Pawang.

“Both victims were locals, and the police are still investigating to determine the motive behind the incident. So far, we have managed to arrest three suspects, aged between their 20s and 30s, around Sungai Petani.

“At the time of the incident, the victim, who was working as a security guard, was with a friend when they were attacked by five male suspects on motorcycles armed with machetes.

“The victim sustained severe injuries to his chest, left and right arms, but his friend managed to escape the scene.

“The suspects then went to the back of a car wash premises in Taman Bedong and attacked the second victim, who was there, causing him severe injuries to various parts of his body,” he said when contacted today.

Wan Azharuddin added that both victims were taken to the hospital by their friend, but one of the victims was pronounced dead during the journey.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt, with investigations proceeding separately.

The police are requesting anyone with information to contact the Kuala Muda District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 04-4299222 or investigating officer, Assistant Superintendent Azmirul Abdul Aziz, at 019-444 6521.