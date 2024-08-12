KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The prime suspect in the murder of Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi is an ex-classmate of the Johor teacher whose body was found decapitated and without her hands and feet in a dumpster in a Melaka.

According to Alor Gajah district police chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah, the man is involved in foreign exchange trading and is believed to have had dealings with Istiqomah.

He said this was gleaned from preliminary investigations into the man and his wife, who were arrested in Chemor, Perak, on August 11 after police obtained DNA confirmation that the headless body found in Alor Gajah was that of the teacher from Pasir Gudang.

The case is being investigated as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code and members of the public can provide information to investigators at the Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters (IPD) by calling 06-5562222.

News about the disappearance of Istiqomah, a teacher at a school in Kota Masai within Pasir Gudang, emerged in June after her brother made an impassioned plea on social media for information on her whereabouts.

According to previous reports, she left her workplace on December 26 and was never seen again.

Her car was found outside a supermarket near her home, with surveillance footage showing an unidentified man exiting from the vehicle.