IPOH, July 30 — Police have arrested five male students aged between 16 and 17 to assist in the investigation of a case involving a Form One student who was beaten and injured.

Perak Police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris in a statement said the arrests were made following a report lodged by the victim, who claimed he was assaulted by Form Four and Form Five students at a secondary school in the Ipoh district on July 24.

“The victim sustained injuries to several parts of his body and received outpatient treatment at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh,” he said, adding that further investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident and identify other suspects involved.

According to Azizi, the investigation is ongoing, with statements from witnesses being recorded. The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Azizi said that the police viewed the incident seriously and urged the public not to take any unlawful actions or speculate about the incident. — Bernama