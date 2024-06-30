NIBONG TEBAL, June 30 — The “Rakyat Tolak Anwar” gathering in Putrajaya yesterday will not affect the campaign momentum of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) machinery for the Sungai Bakap state by-election.

Instead, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the rally demonstrates Malaysia’s respect for the public’s right to assemble peacefully and criticise the government.

He further noted that it illustrates everyone’s opportunity to voice their opinions without interference.

“The freedom they enjoy today is proof that under the Malaysian government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Madani approach, opportunities are provided to respect the rights of every citizen.”

He said this to reporters after officiating at the “Xpresi Generasi Kita: Solidariti Bersama Dadah” programme organised by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) at Dewan Chang Kuang, Sungai Bakap yesterday evening.

Earlier yesterdayafternoon, about 250 participants dressed in black gathered in the parking area of the Seri Perdana Complex to present eight demands to the government, including the reinstatement of diesel subsidies and the prevention of increases in the prices of RON95 petrol and gas. — Bernama