SIBU, June 17 — A female student from a private higher education institution here lost RM13,750 after being deceived by an online part-time job offer.

In her report to the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Sibu District Police Headquarters yesterday, the victim claimed that she received an offer to earn extra money through tasks on YouTube after being added to the WhatsApp group ‘Millennium Portfolios Event A13’ by an individual named Ho Siew Ming.

The victim shared her personal and Touch N Go account details for documentation and verification purposes before the suspect instructed her to click on a provided link to complete the assigned tasks.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, in a statement today, said the victim was also asked to subscribe to Nike & Adidas and was promised a profit of RM100.

The suspect also told the victim that to earn RM40,000, she needed to complete another task by depositing RM20,000.

“The victim then deposited money totalling RM13,750 in five transactions to four different accounts. However, until the report is filed, she didn’t receive the promised profits and commissions,” he added.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Zulkifli urged the public to check with the respective companies or agencies before applying for or accepting any dubious job offers.

Those in need of any advice or further information can refer to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at hotline 997 and follow the Facebook page @CyberCrimeAlertRMP @JSJKPDRM.

They can also visit http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule to verify accounts and suspicious phone numbers. — Bernama