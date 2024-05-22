JOHOR BARU, May 22 — National kayaker Siti Nurul Masyitah Elias, who was seriously injured after being hit by a car and dragged over half a kilometre on a highway here, is recovering well after undergoing four surgeries.

Her brother Muhammad Syafiq Elias said the 22-year-old is showing positive development after the operations, including one to close a wound on her back, but has more surgeries lined up at the Columbia Asia Hospital in Iskandar Puteri, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“I am not sure how many more surgeries my sister needs to have, but the doctor said that there are several more surgeries that she needs, including undergoing physiotherapy.

“Plastic surgery has not been carried out yet and she is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit ward.

Advertisement

“So far, all of her needs are sufficient and hopefully the recovery process goes smoothly,” Muhammad Syafiq was reported as saying.

Siti Nurul Masyitah, a 2023 SEA Games bronze medallist, suffered injuries to her shoulder and pelvic bones when a Toyota Vios car crashed into her motorcycle on the Eastern Dispersal Link here towards Kota Tinggi on May 11 and dragged her along the road for some 600 metres.

A 31-year-old assistant factory supervisor named R. Dhinesh, was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here on May 16 with driving while intoxicated under Section 44 (1a) (b) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Advertisement

He pled not guilty. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of RM50,000 and also have his driving licence revoked and be disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for up to seven years from the date of his conviction.

Siti Nurul Masyitah is the fifth child out of a family of eight siblings. She is currently pursuing a mechanical engineering diploma at the Ibrahim Sultan Polytechnic in Pasir Gudang.