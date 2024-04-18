LABUAN, April 18 — Tuesday’s eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Ruang has caused significant disruptions to air travel between Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, with at least two flights each of Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and AirAsia being cancelled in both directions.

According to an official at Labuan Airport, flights MH2634 and AK5174 from Kuala Lumpur, scheduled to arrive in Labuan at 5.10pm and 4.50pm respectively today, were cancelled.

Similarly, flights AK5175 and MH2535 from Labuan to Kuala Lumpur, set for departure at 5.15pm and 5.55pm, were also affected by the cancellations.

All passengers impacted by the cancellations have been duly notified, the official confirmed.

The disruption has left thousands of passengers stranded, prompting a surge of inquiries at the MAS and AirAsia counters at Labuan Airport.

Bernama’s checks at the airport today revealed hundreds of passengers seeking information on their next available flights.

Mount Ruang is a volcano located near Manado City in North Sulawesi province in Indonesia, located around 800km to the south-east of the Malaysian mainland.

As volcanic ash can pose serious risks to aircraft engines, the official said airlines prioritise passenger safety by grounding flights when volcanic activity is detected within their flight paths.

Labuan Airport authorities advised affected passengers to stay updated with the latest information provided by the airlines and to make necessary arrangements accordingly. — Bernama