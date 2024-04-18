KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysia Airlines is offering affected customers a one-time change to their travel itinerary free of charge, or opt for a full refund irrespective of their fare family due to Indonesia’s Mount Ruang volcanic eruption.

In a statement today, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said affected customers who wish to change their flights or cancel their travel may do so via “My Booking” on its website.

“Alternatively, customers may also reach out to our Live Chat support available on the website or call our Global Contact Centre,” it said.

At the same time, it said passengers are urged to update their contact details via My Booking on Malaysia Airlines’ website to receive timely updates from time to time via email and SMS.

Earlier today, Malaysia Airlines cancelled 19 flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and destinations in Sabah and Sarawak following Mount Ruang’s volcanic eruption.

The national carrier said 11 of the cancelled flights were to and from Sabah and eight flights involved Sarawak.

“This has led to unavoidable disruptions in our flight schedules, impacting travel plans for many of our valued customers.

“While we understand the inconvenience this has caused, the safety of our passengers and crew remains our utmost priority,” it said. — Bernama