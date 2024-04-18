PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — While most flights continue to be impacted following the volcanic eruption at Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, low-cost carrier AirAsia has reinstated several flights scheduled to and from East Malaysia today.

AirAsia, in a statement, said the 19 reinstated flights, among others, involve the Bintulu, Kuching, Sibu, Johor Baru and Kota Baru routes.

Below is the list of the reinstated flights:

• AK5242 (KUL-BTU)

• AK5243 (BTU-KUL)

• AK5218 (KUL-KCH)

• AK5219 (KCH-KUL)

• AK5874 (KUL-SBW)

• AK5875 (SBW-KUL)

• AK5234 (KUL-KCH)

• AK5211 (KCH-KUL)

• AK5037 (JHB-SBW)

• AK5038 (SBW-JHB)

• AK5229 (KCH-KUL)

• AK5228 (KUL-KCH)

• AK6460 (KCH-SBW)

• AK6461 (SBW-KCH)

• AK5507 (KCH-KBR)

• AK5508 (KBR-KCH)

• AK1776 (SIN-KCH)

• AK6057 (BTU-KCH)

• AK5232 (KUL-KCH)

The statement added that AirAsia has notified all affected guests and those who are travelling to/from the affected destinations are encouraged to check their registered email and mobile phones for cancellation notifications.

Earlier, AirAsia group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said affected AirAsia passengers can move their flights by making a one-time change to any new travel date within 30 days from the original departure date on the same route without additional cost, subject to seat availability.

They can also retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s Airasia Rewards member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date.

“AirAsia is continuing to monitor Mount Ruang volcanic activity and will provide more information on the latest developments,” he said. — Bernama