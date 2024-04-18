KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Healthcare digitalisation, along with financing reform remain the priority of the Ministry of Health (MoH) aimed at strengthening and improving the healthcare system across the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry is committed to foster innovations in healthcare, and has set up a single door to facilitate the health industry in producing higher value technologies in collaborative approach with various ministries, which is currently carried out by the Malaysian Health Technology Assessment Section (MaHTAS).

He said besides the Electronic Medical Record, there is still a lot of potential for innovative digital products and services such as utilisation of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to administer staff and patients scheduling, manage bed utilisation and patient flow or even support their operational decision-making.

“On the consumers’ side, many service providers in the country – including government facilities – are already encouraging patients to track their health using specialised medical devices, while offering remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and virtual consultation services.

“In addition to medical devices and digitisation, the ministry is also aiming to further promote and develop our pharmaceutical industry,” he said in his speech for the opening of the 24th Southeast Asian Healthcare and Pharma Show (SEACare) 2024, here today.

The text of his speech was read out by his deputy Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Dzulkefly said the production of halal pharmaceuticals not only to cater local needs but has also opened doors to a growing global market, potentially serving the 1.9 billion Muslim consumers around the world.

Commenting on the exhibitions organised by Qube Integrated (M) Sdn Bhd, Dzulkefly said SEACare serves as an invaluable platform, fostering knowledge exchange and industry advancement while allowing stakeholders to explore innovative possibilities that transcend borders.

“The Ministry of Health is proud to witness SEACare growing in importance, and becoming even more significant to the industry,” he said.

Qube Executive Chairman Richard Teo in his welcoming remarks said SEACare, that facilitates meetings and networking opportunities between Malaysian exhibitors and foreign buyers, proved to be extremely fruitful.

“I am pleased to inform you that these interactions have successfully fostered business collaborations, generating potential sales of about RM30 million on just the first day of this three-day event, which kicked off yesterday.

“These outcomes are a testament to the effectiveness of the strategic matching and the keen interest and confidence that international buyers have in Malaysian products and innovations showcased at SEACare 2024. I am confident to say that we can expect further success by the end of the show,” he said. — Bernama