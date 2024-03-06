KUALA LIPIS, March 6 — The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, reminded leaders in the state to avoid playing up political sentiments that could divide the people.

He said that political parties form a platform for the democratic practice of national and state administration, therefore political parties should not be allowed to break the unity of the people.

“I don’t want my subjects to be divided and fighting due to politics. There is nothing that makes me happier than seeing my beloved subjects living in peace and prosperity,” he said after completing the four-day Ekspedisi Mahkota Mudik Sungai Pahang 2024 at the Dataran Santuari Kampung Tanjung Gahai here.

Tengku Hassanal was accompanied by Tengku Panglima Raja Brigadier Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail was also present.

Tengku Hassanal said apart from protecting the people of Pahang, he also also needs to unite the people in the spirit of family and love.

“This programme (Ekspedisi Mahkota Mudik Sungai Pahang), is the basis of the bond of friendship between me and the people, apart from the trust that I am responsible for.

“I am happy to see people’s smiles and laughter,” he said, adding that the expedition also served as the best platform for him to engage with the people.

He also expressed his happiness meeting the people regardless of age, background and race, including the Orang Asli community and reminded everyone to protect the forest.

Tengku Kassanal also ordered the state government to identify the forest that is the source of the river and thus gazette it as a water catchment area.

“Do not allow any logging, development or plantation projects in the area,” he said.

The 400-kilometre expedition using kajang boats which were once the main means of public transport for the people using the river as a means of communication, started in Pekan and concluded in Tanjung Gahai. — Bernama