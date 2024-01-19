KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — Sabah’s Penampang district is facing a mild outbreak of measles that began last month, said the state Health Department.

Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna said 45 cases were reported in that period, with seven more detected up to the 2nd epidemiology week of the year for a current total of 52.

“Sixty-five per cent of the cases are non-citizens, with the highest age range being seven to 17 years (46 per cent), followed by two to six years (23 per cent). The majority of cases, 87 per cent, have never received measles immunisation,” he said in a statement here.

The cases were from 27 localities, with six of the highest being in Kg. Kobusak (eight cases), Kg. Tunoh (five cases), Community Learning Centre (CLC) Cerdas, Kg Limbanak (four cases), Kg Lembah Impian (four cases), Kg.Tuavon (four cases), and Kg. Kolopis (four cases).

Most of the patients first reported symptoms in December last year.

“An outbreak of measles was reported in Kg. Limbanak, involving 37 cases with epidemiological connections to cases reported in other involved localities. Most cases have recovered, with only one case requiring hospitalisation for further treatment, which has since recovered and been discharged,” added Dr Asits.

To contain the spread of measles among the community, the state Health Department, through the Penampang health office, is conducting comprehensive investigations, including epidemiological, laboratory, and environmental checks.

“Targeted immunisation activities for children in affected areas are among the primary control activities being implemented. Additionally, health promotion activities are underway to raise awareness among the public about the importance of immunisation and measles prevention measures,” he said.

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease caused by the measles virus. The disease is highly contagious and can be transmitted to others through airborne droplets from the mouth and nose during speaking, coughing, or sneezing. Community measles infection can be prevented by ensuring measles immunisation coverage remains above 95 per cent. at all times. High immunisation coverage provides community protection through herd immunity.

Therefore, parents are responsible for ensuring their children receive complete measles immunisation according to the established schedule. In Sabah, measles immunisation is given at six months, nine months, and then at one year of age. Immunisation services for children can be obtained at both government and private health facilities.