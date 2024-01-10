BATU PAHAT, Jan 10 — Johor Police have opened disciplinary investigation papers against certain officers and personnel involved in a corruption case involving a pathologist at a hospital in the state.

State Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the investigations involved 33 narcotics officers and former police officers believed to be involved to a urine-tampering case since last year.

He added that the police are fully cooperating and in constant contact with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in relation to the case, clarifying that the investigation was still ongoing.

“There is no mobility for them, but those involved have been transferred to different workplaces to prevent them from performing the same duties until the investigation is completed. Some of them are still on duty, while others have been transferred and retired,” he said after inaugurating the Sri Gading police station, near here, today.

Last week, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat confirmed that the MACC had arrested a senior officer and two rank and file personnel, including a woman, after the agency detained a pathology officer from a hospital connected to a urine-tampering case since last year.

The arrests raised questions regarding hundreds of drug cases that may be released and needed to be re-investigated due to such activities. — Bernama

