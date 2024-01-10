BATU PAHAT, Jan 10 — Police believe that the single mother reported missing, Mira Sharmila Samsusah, 32, or Bella, is still in the country based on no records of her leaving the country.

Johor Police Chief, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that further investigations are ongoing, but details cannot be disclosed to the public at this time to avoid interference with the investigation.

He stated that two more arrests have been made under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping to assist in the investigation, and the suspects are still in remand but specific details cannot be revealed due to the sensitivity of the case.

“For now, we are still conducting investigations, and the latest developments, I think I’ll reserve (comment) for now, and God willing, we will be able to resolve the case ... I just can’t disclose details.

Advertisement

“So in other words, the police are still investigating, and the latest findings of the two arrests, who they are, I’ll keep it a secret... so that the person (kidnapper) won’t be able to take Bella out,” he said at a media briefing after opening the Sri Gading Police Station here.

Previously, the single mother of two was reported missing after failing to be contacted on December 14, before police reports were lodged twice by her family members on December 16 and 18, 2023.

Bella was said to have ridden in her boyfriend’s car at 11.50pm wearing only a batik outfit to go to a nearby laundromat, but her whereabouts were no longer known after that.

Advertisement

Earlier, five individuals had their statements taken, including Bella’s 24-year-old boyfriend, who was remanded for seven days starting Dec 25 before being released on police bail.

Regarding the Sri Gading Police Station and its six residential units, Kamarul Zaman stated that it was initially built in 1919, demolished in 2003, and rebuilt before fully operating on August 1, 2008. — Bernama