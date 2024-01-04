SHAH ALAM, Jan 4 — Malaysia is one of the countries that impose the lowest average tariff per cubic metre of water compared to other countries in the region, said the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

Through the frequently asked questions about the water tariff adjustments on its website, SPAN said Malaysia charges the fourth lowest average tariff among Asean countries, at RM1.22 per cubic metre, while Myanmar is charging nine sen, Brunei (35 sen) and Indonesia (RM1.15 sen).

Meanwhile, Vietnam imposes a higher charge at RM1.37 per cubic metre, Thailand (RM1.68), the Philippines (RM2.92) and Singapore (RM5.88), it said.

Advertisement

According to SPAN, the water tariff for several states, such as Pahang and Perlis, were last revised in 1983 (39 years ago) and 1996 (26 years ago), respectively.

SPAN said the average total water treatment and supply cost in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan in 2020 was RM1.68 per cubic metre, while the average tariff collected from consumers was lower, at RM1.37 per cubic metre in the same year.

On the benefits of water tariff adjustments to consumers, SPAN explained that it needed to be revised to allow the implementation of planned water supply infrastructure to resolve issues or complaints regarding water supply.

Advertisement

Poor financial performance can affect its level of service and ability to meet consumer demand, it added.

SPAN is a technical and economic regulatory body for the water supply and sewerage services in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territories of Putrajaya and Labuan. — Bernama