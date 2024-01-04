GEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — The majority of factories in Penang are planning to stop their operations on the first two days of a four-day scheduled water supply disruption next week, according to the Penang chapter of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM).

Penang FMM chairman Datuk Seri Lee Teong Li said a majority of its members will close on January 10 and 11.

“They will be on standby on the third day,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Lee said its members — which include small-medium enterprises — that responded to FMM’s survey said they are planning to shut down for two days.

“Some of these factories have to stop operations temporarily because they use high amounts of water for productions such as in food processing, chemicals industries, plating, metal polishing and others,” he said.

Lee said factories have water storage that lasts 48 hours, but added that the amount was only sufficient for normal use and not for daily operations.

He said the two-day shutdown will lead to losses, delays in shipments and compromise their commitment to customers.

“We are looking at losses amounting to millions of ringgit,” he said.

He said the factories may have to work overtime to make up for the two days of shutdown and this will incur more costs.

“We have written to PBAPP to request for a meeting on the water supply disruption but they did not fix a date for a meeting,” he said, referring to the Penang Water Supply Corporation by its Malay abbreviation.

He hoped PBAPP will expedite the scheduled maintenance works so that water supply will resume as early as possible.

PBAPP will shut down the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant on January 10 to start major valve replacement works along with maintenance works at 22 other locations throughout the state.

Water supply disruption for 85 per cent of the state will be from January 10 to 14.

The areas affected by the water supply disruption included a majority of Seberang Perai while on the island, the areas affected are Pulau Tikus, George Town, Jelutong, Gelugor, Bukit Jambul, Relau, Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru, Batu Maung, Teluk Kumbar and Balik Pulau.

Air Itam, Tanjung Bungah, Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang were not affected as these areas get water supply from the Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam but water pressure may be low as the water tankers will be extracting water from these dams.