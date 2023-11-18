KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) launched an operations room today to enable the public to channel information and complaints regarding corrupt acts and misuse of power during the Kemaman parliamentary by-election.

The MACC said in a statement today that the operations room will operate around the clock from today till December 2 and is located at the MACC Kemaman branch, Bangunan Persekutuan, Jalan Melor, Gong Limau, Peti Surat 6000, 24000 Kemaman, Terengganu.

“The public can also channel their complaint via email to aduan.prk.ter[email protected] or contact 09-8502080,” the commission said.

It also reminded all political parties and candidates to not conduct activities that were contrary to the law and election rules in line with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954. — Bernama

