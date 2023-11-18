KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — PAS president Tan Sri Hadi Awang today said that Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar doesn’t need to step down from his position as Terengganu menteri besar (MB) just because he is contesting in the Kemaman by-election.

Hadi said it was common in a democratic political system.

The Marang MP was quoted saying by Malay daily Sinar Harian that there were other Menteri Besar who also wore the portfolio as parliamentary members in Selangor and Penang while holding the menteri besar post.

“There are some menteri besar who became parliamentary members such as Selangor and Penang. It has also happened to me and this is a common practice.

“There is no need for him to resign. We will see political change happen.

“We chose Ahmad Samsuri because we want to increase the strength of Perikatan Nasional. God willing, the party will try to get a bigger majority than the last 15h general election,” he said after the Kemaman by-election candidate nomination process at Dewan Berlian Utama, Kemaman Municipal Council, Chukai earlier today.

Last Friday, Umno information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said called out Ahmad Samsuri to resign from his position as Terengganu MB to focus on the Kemaman by-election.

The Kemaman by-election will witness the competition between two veteran political parties PAS and Barisan Nasional (BN).

BN has fielded former chief of Defence Forces, General (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor as its candidate, while PAS, in defending the parliamentary seat, is represented by Ahmad Samsuri.