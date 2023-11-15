KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Jelutong MP RSN Rayer today raised concerns that bilateral trade with Singapore might be damaged as a result of unproven allegations made by another Malaysian MP in the Dewan Rakyat about the republic’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew.

The DAP politician claimed that local traders, specifically Malay traders, have voiced their worries of Malaysian export products being boycotted in Singapore in retaliation for the unnamed MP’s remarks.

“I would like to ask, would a statement by a certain member of Parliament who drew links of Lee Kuan Yew to communists affect trade ties between Malaysia and Singapore?” Rayer asked in the Dewan Rakyat while debating the Supply Bill 2024 debate at committee stage for the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Ministry.

He did not name any MP, but immediately after, Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad from PAS cut in to object; citing Standing Order 36(6) that states that an MP should not utter malicious intent towards another MP in the lower House of Parliament.

Rayer replied that he was not referring to her.

He stood his ground and said his question is valid as it concerned the wellbeing of local traders.

“I understand what is happening. Sit down, I didn’t mention Kepala Batas... you need to read the news.

“The local traders, specifically the Malays are worried that their products could end up in a boycott, and our employees who are working in Singapore, their jobs would be affected, and what if Singapore terminates them?” he asked.

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng has initiated legal action against Siti Mastura over her remarks linking his family to the former Singaporean prime minister Lee, and to a former secretary-general of the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) Chin Peng.

According to Lim, Siti Mastura uttered the remarks at a political rally in Kemaman, Terengganu that was uploaded to the internet on November 5.

Lee was Singapore prime minister from 1959 to 1990, and died in 2015.

Chin Peng — whose real name was Ong Boon Hua — died in Thailand in 2013, nearly 25 years after inking the Hat Yai Peace Accords of 1988 that ended a three-way decades-long guerilla war involving the Malaysian and Thai governments and the CPM.

Both Lee and Chin Peng have been repeatedly used as bogeymen by certain groups to create negative perceptions about the DAP even after clarifications have been made.

In the same video clip, Siti Mastura, who is deputy chief of PAS’ women’s wing, purported that Lim’s wife Betty Chew is the “cousin” of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok; Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming; and Bernas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

Siti Mastura told the Dewan Rakyat today that police recorded her statement on the matter yesterday, and that she is waiting for their findings.