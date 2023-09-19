GEORGE TOWN, Sept 19 — Penang will be introducing a new affordable housing category priced at RM100,000 per unit for those with a household income of RM5,000 a month.

State Housing and Environment committee chairman Datuk Seri S.Sundarajoo said the new category is for young graduates who just started working with a household income of around RM5,000.

He said the new category is still pending approval.

“We will still need approvals from the state planning committee and state exco,” he said in a press conference in his office in Komtar today.

He said they hoped to get the approvals for the new category by November to open it up for registration.

Penang currently has five different affordable housing categories; Rumah Mampu Milik (RMM) priced at RM42,000 for those with a household income of RM2,500, RMM B1 at RM72,500 for household income of RM3,500, RMM C1 at RM150,000 for income of RM8,000, RMM C2 at RM200,000 for income of RM10,000 and RMM C3 at RM300,000 for income of RM12,000.

The size of the affordable housing units ranges from 650 sq feet to 900 sq feet.

He said the state aimed to offer up to 100,000 units of affordable housing units priced between RM100,000 and RM150,000 under the state’s B40 affordable housing scheme.

“The state’s aim as per the Penang Unity Manifesto 2023 is to build a total 220,000 affordable housing units so up to 100,000 of it will be for the B40,” he said.

He said the total 220,000 affordable housing units is the state’s target but the state will review and revise the number of units to be built according to supply and demand.

Currently, he said a total of 152,263 affordable housing units are available with 50,700 units completed, 20,249 under construction and 81,314 still in planning.

The housing outcome performance committee (Hope) had held a meeting on September 14 to select eligible applicants from those registered and offer them available affordable housing units, he said.

As a result of the online selection process, he said 915 applicants will be offered affordable housing units for all categories involving 27 housing schemes in all five districts in Penang.

Out of the 915, 404 were offered RMM A, 81 RMM B and 430 RMM C.

“As of August 31st, we have a total of 43,260 applicants for RMM A , B and C in our system but we need these applicants to come forward to update their information in our database,” he said.

He said they started the updating process of the state’s affordable housing application list between September and December last year.

“The state housing board launched a campaign to encourage all applicants to update their information such as their latest income and their marital status and only 7,686 have updated their information,” he said.

He said only those who have updated their information will be placed in the queue for the offer of affordable housing units.

He said they do not know if those who have not updated their information are still interested in the affordable housing units or if they are no longer eligible so they will not be on the waiting list.

“We will not remove their names but they need to update their latest information before they can be placed in the queue” he said.

This means the balance of 35,614 applicants will remain dormant in the system until they update their information.

Since 2008, he said a total of 67,000 applicants were approved for affordable housing units in Penang.

“We will be organising roadshows to encourage the B40 group to apply for affordable housing and for existing applicants to update their information,” he said.

There will be roadshows on both the island and mainland.

He said there will also be two kiosks in Komtar for applicants to update their information and staff will be on standby to assist.

“All applicants can update their information online but if they don’t know how to do it, they can come to Level Three in Komtar to update their information at the kiosks,” he said.

He said the updating process for applicants is held every three years so those who registered before 2020 will need to update their information.

Meanwhile, Sundarajoo also said a new Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) project will be built in Kota Giam in Jelutong.

The PPR project is a special rental scheme for singles and young families.

“There will be one 45-storey block of 250 units of studio units for bachelors or singles and another 44-storey block of 700 sq feet with three rooms for young families,” he said.

He said the housing and local government ministry had approved an allocation of RM100 million for the project.

“We are currently clearing the land and hope to settle compensation issues with the squatters on the land before the project can start,” he said.

He said the construction of the project would take about three to four years to complete.