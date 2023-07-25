KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over remarks on the Selangor Sultan from last month, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said to reject the caretaker Kedah menteri besar’s claim of a six-month conspiracy against him.

According to the Sinar Harian news outlet, the deputy inspector-general of police also said the action against the Kedah PAS leader was in response to public complaints against him over a speech commenting on the Sultan.

“Therefore, there is no issue or alleged conspiracy because PDRM made the arrest based on the reports received.

“When there are statements deemed insulting to the institution of the Sultan, an investigation must be conducted,” he was quoted as saying after a flag handover ceremony for the 2023 World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, Canada.

After he was charged with two counts of sedition for allegedly insulting the Sultan of Selangor, Sanusi claimed to have been told of a conspiracy to humiliate him that supposedly began six months ago.

In the report today, Ayob Khan said that based on the sequence of events, a report was lodged against Sanusi a day after the incident occurred, followed by another from a member of the Selangor Royal Council on July 14.

The deputy IGP further said that it was PDRM’s procedure to investigate such allegations following the lodging of a report, which he said could be done by any person.