KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Attorney General Tan Sri Idris Harun Azizan today denied being biased in exercising his powers to prosecute.

In a statement, he said the decision to lay charges against any individual was based on the evidence and facts resulting from an investigation, rather than the insistence of any party or other factors.

“The decision was made based on the evidence in the investigation paper, not in favour to anyone based on the core of integrity to ensure victims, witnesses, accused and the general public obtain appropriate justice in accordance with the field the powers of the attorney general provided under Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution

“If there is evidence and strong evidence that any individual has commit an offense under any provision of law, the individual will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Chambers based on the provisions of the law regardless of the status and background of the accused person,” he said.

The statement came after Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders alleged that the prosecution of caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to be selective, claiming that it was politically motivated.

PN has condemned Sanusi’s arrest and questioned why the Kedah MB was arrested despite having expressed his willingness to cooperate with the police.

Sanusi made similar claims yesterday after he was charged with two counts of sedition over a speech questioning the Selangor sultan’s decision to appoint Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as his MB.