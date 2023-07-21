SHAH ALAM, July 21 — Several protesters from the Youth wings of Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its Barisan Nasional (BN) counterpart gathered outside Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque here after Friday prayer to defend the state’s Malay Ruler today.

The 45-minute gathering saw tens of members of the wings holding placards and chanting “Hidup Rakyat” (long live the people) and “Daulat Tuanku” (long live the Sultan), led by the PH wing chief Danial Al Rashid Haron and his BN counterpart Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin.

“In my opinion, Sanusi broke the law and if they want to support Sanusi, then why in the first place did he give an apology?” Danial said, referring to caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Mohammad Sanusi Md Nor who was accused of insulting the Sultan.

Leader of Angkatan Muda Harapan Selangor, Danial Al-Rashid speaks during ‘Daulat Tuanku — Pertahan Institusi Diraja’ rally in Shah Alam July 21, 2023. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

He also condemned any movement that came up defending Sanusi, saying the Kedah PAS leader had already admitted to crossing the line with his remarks against the Selangor monarch.

“If they think they are right, shouldn’t they have fought back in the beginning. There is no incentive for them to defend him because if he’s proven guilty in court then that protest is also a threat to our state,” he added.

Three days ago, Sanusi cried foul over his arrest and prosecution over remarks made against his political rivals and the Selangor Ruler.

Sanusi said he was being politically persecuted and silenced after being charged under Sedition Act so his political rivals could have an advantage during the upcoming elections in six states.

Responding to Sanusi’s claim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said that the former’s charges had both to do with the run-up to the state elections.

On Monday, the Selangor Royal Office said the matter between PAS politician Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and state monarch Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is not yet over despite his apology.

Sanusi was alleged to have criticised the Selangor Sultan’s decision to appoint Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition as the state menteri besar.