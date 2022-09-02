Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to the media at Dataran Keluarga Malaysia in Baling, Kedah, September 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 2 — The government has allocated RM1.3 billion under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for seven flood mitigation programmes in Kedah, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said the projects include those involving Sungai Pendang; Sungai Kedah/Anak Bukit; Baling, Kuala Pegang and Bandar Jitra Selatan.

“A total of RM239 million has also been allocated for the construction of a network of sewerage systems throughout Kedah, including 28 public sewage plants and 16 sewage plants on government premises,” he said when opening the Kedah leg of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Aspirations Tour (AKM) at the Darul Aman Stadium here today.

Also present were Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

The Kedah AKM Tour is the ninth to be held after the ones in Johor, Perlis, Sabah, Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan, Sarawak and Selangor.

In addition, the prime minister said 844 Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT) units had been built and refurbished in Kedah, involving a total allocation of RM15.7 million that benefited 4,420 occupants in rural areas.

In order to improve medical facilities and the health level of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) in Kedah, Ismail Sabri said the government plans to build a North Regional Cancer Centre (PKWU) in Sungai Petani with allocations under the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 12MP.

He said the government has also allocated RM1.13 billion for the development of schools and educational institutions, involving 109 new and existing projects for the future of Keluarga Malaysia in Kedah.

The prime minister said the government was always sensitive and concerned about the importance of having a good network of roads to make it easier for the people to carry out their daily activities safely and comfortably.

“In this regard, the government has spent RM425 million to upgrade (Federal) Route 7 from the Lencongan Barat intersection to the Tiga Kemboja intersection, in addition to allocating RM526 million to upgrade the Gerik/Kupang/Lunas road.

The prime minister said the government will also replace the dilapidated Manjalara Bridge in Kota Setar with a new one to ensure more systematic traffic for the convenience of Keluarga Malaysia.

He said to boost infrastructure development at the Malaysian-Thai border, the government will develop a four-lane road from Pokok Sena to Bandar Durian Burung.

“It is the government’s agenda to develop the entire nation, including Kedah, so that members of Keluarga Malaysia member will not be left out from enjoying the benefits of national development,” he added. — Bernama