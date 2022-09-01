BALING, Sept 1 — The Kedah government has been told to take appropriate actions on the water catchment ponds of a Musang King durian project in Gunung Inas here to avoid any untoward incidents from happening.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he understands that three large water ponds are the source of worry among residents in the district and should they collapse, it would result in a disaster.

“We understand the residents are anxious, for should the ponds break, it would trigger a tragedy.

“I am asking the state government to take the necessary actions and we will leave it to the state government and for the safety of the villagers, quick actions should be taken,” he told reporters after a thanksgiving prayer in conjunction with 65th Merdeka Celebration and for the safety of Baling residents at Dataran Keluarga Malaysia here today.

Also present at the event were Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Earlier the Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) confirmed the source of the flood in several villages in Baling on July 4 was due to the collapse of a pond built at the peak of Gunung Inas.

Asked about the need to build a dam to overcome floods here, Ismail Sabri said KASA would be conducting detailed studies if necessary. Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said cash assistance of RM2,500 each was handed to 1,012 flood victims in Kampung Iboi and Kampung Masjid on July 4, which amounted to RM3.6 million.

The prime minister also announced an allocation of RM10 million for the construction of a concrete bridge to replace the 2.43 metre Bailey bridge in Kampung Iboi built by the Works Ministry with the cooperation of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“The Bailey bridge was completed to replace the bridge which collapsed. The concrete bridge is not urgent as the Bailey bridge could still be used for three to five years but not for the long term,” he said and added that the government is allocating RM4.8 million to repair and restore 17 small bridges in the district.

Apart from that, he said the government allocated RM3 million to build 17 new houses to relocate residents living on the river bank in Baling and the state government had identified a suitable site.

Ismail Sabri also announced the construction of 20 new houses in Desa KEDA Sadek, Mukim Kupang for debris flood victims is being implemented.

He said eight of the 20 houses which were being built by the Rural Development Ministry would be completed on October 5 while 12 more units under the state government would be ready soon.

“I came to ensure all that has been promised and announced are implemented, more importantly...I do not want the affected residents to wait for years before fulfilling the promises.

“As such, I am going to ground zero to ensure the pledges of the government are carried out,” he said.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri presented laptops to excellent Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) students in Baling district as well as university students who were victims of the debris flood.

He also handed over contributions of Social Security (Socso), and presented cheques to Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun) entrepreneurs, as well as cheques of RM1,000 each for 36 petty traders and asnaf recipients and a cheque of RM50,000 for the Baling District Education Office(PPD). — Bernama