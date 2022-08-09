Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan officiates the AGM of the Parent Teacher Association of SMK Sultan Ismail in Kota Baru August 9, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Aug 9 — There is no need to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) over the alleged discrepancies in the report on the cause of the flood disaster in Baling, Kedah, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister (KeTSA) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said even the report issued by the special committee was also found to be free of any contradictions and there is no need for disputes.

“I don’t see any contradiction because the person managing this special committee is not a government official but well-known experts such as the Academy of Professors Malaysia (APM) Environment and Sustainability Cluster head, Prof Emeritus Datuk Ibrahim Komoo.

“So I think the results of the study should not be disputed, but if there is a need for a more comprehensive result of the investigation, it could be done,” he said.

He said this after officiating the Annual General Meeting of the Parent Teacher Association (PIBG) of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Ismail, here today. — Bernama