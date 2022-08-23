Mohd Azahari said three Orang Asli men were detained at 9.40pm yesterday (Aug 22) to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Aug 23 — The body of a 14-year-old Orang Asli girl, believed to have been murdered, was found lying among bushes near her house in Bukit Ibam, Rompin on Sunday.

Rompin police chief DSP Mohd Azahari Mukhtar said it was understood that the victim, who did not attend school, was found by her cousin, sprawled with her head and hands bleeding before a police report was lodged at 2.45pm on the same day.

“The investigations revealed the victim had left her house on Saturday night and failed to return home. Her father lodged a missing person report,” he said in a statement today.

The body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Following the discovery of the body, Mohd Azahari said three Orang Asli men were detained at 9.40pm yesterday (Aug 22) to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The suspects will be brought to the Rompin Magistrate’s Court today to obtain remand order.

He urged those with information on the incident to contact 09-4145999 or investigating officer ASP Abdul Khaliq Mustopa at 019-9999769. — Bernama