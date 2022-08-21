Police said a man was killed after being shot repeatedly and attacked with a parang by three assailants in Klang today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Aug 21 — A local man, 41, was killed after being shot repeatedly and attacked with a parang by three assailants at Jalan Bawal Tambak, Taman Sri Gadong, Klang near here at 12.17am today.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the police had received a public tipoff at 12.22am and rushed to the scene to find a man lying on the ground covered with blood. A medical team subsequently confirmed the victim had died.

Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage at the scene showed that a Nissan Almera had approached the victim and stopped by the roadside, he said.

“Three men then alighted from the car and shot the victim five to eight times at close range and also attacked him with a parang before they escaped in the same car.

“Investigations revealed that the victim, 41, had 10 prior criminal records, including involving major crimes like kidnapping,” he said, adding that the police forensics unit had found several items that could aid investigations.

Cha said investigations are currently underway under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and he urged those with information to contact investigating officer ASP Mohamed Syahrir Zabidi at 012-26650895 or the South Klang district police headquarters at 03-33762222. — Bernama